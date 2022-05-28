COULD you give a home to Scrappy, a male Jack Russel-pug cross, who is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir?

Scrappy was born in December 2008 and arrived at the sanctuary in May 2022.

A spokesman for All Creatures Great and Small said: "Scrappy came into us due to a change in circumstances with his previous family's work commitments. He is a very sweet old boy and even though he is 13 years of age, he has bundles of energy and thoroughly enjoys a walk.

"He would potentially suit a new home who would be be able to spend all day with him to play and have cuddles.

"While Scrappy has been great with the other dogs at the sanctuary, he hasn't had much socialisation with dogs in his previous home. Therefore, introductions would need to be done slowly and with care.

"At the sanctuary, Scrappy has been very good in regards to his recall in our enclosed field but apparently he can be a little ignorant at times and can get easily distracted when off lead. We believe this could be down to not having consistent walks in the past.

"Scrappy has lived with children but given his age, we believe he would enjoy a calmer home environment for his future forever home.

"Scrappy does have slight resource guarding but it is not excessive.

"He is not good at the vets and will require a muzzle or home visit instead as he can become very stressed. Scrappy does not like being picked up but is fine with having fuss and being stroked. He is such a lovable boy."

He would be okay for a family with children aged eight-plus. And he could potentially live with another dog but could not live with a cat.