WE HAVE been asking readers to send in pictures of their gardens now that they are all in full bloom.

This week we meet Susan Screen, of Rogerstone.

She said: "I have a large garden that has matured for 40 years. Over the years I've enjoyed nurturing and watching many of my plants grow.

"It gives me so much satisfaction and is good for my wellbeing too. I spend most of the summer outdoors just enjoying the garden."

"This is my gravel garden that I created over the years. The succulent in the front was the first plant I planted and it stays outdoors all year round."

"These beautiful azaleas I've had for over 20 years. My mother in law bought them for me, and she passed away many years ago, so they are quite special to me."

"This is a new gravel bed. I replaced three pine trees but kept the spruce and reshaped the lower branches. I call it my chime tree, as I keep adding chimes to the tree.

We now have a jenny wren nesting in the tree. Which is an added bonus."

"This is a view of my rear garden that we've extended, and created a wild flower garden. I love this part of the garden as it's so peaceful. Especially as we live on a busy road. It's lovely hearing the birds singing."

"I also have six raised vegetable beds, which I've grown vegetables for the passed ten years. It gives me so much pleasure growing vegetables from seed. There's nothing tastier than harvesting your own crop."