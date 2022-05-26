THE LAST remaining coronavirus restrictions in Wales are expected to be removed next week.
Following the latest three-week review, first minister Mark Drakeford is expected to announce the final easing of Covid measures at a press conference at midday tomorrow (Friday).
Currently, it is still a legal requirement for people to wear face masks in health and care settings, however, this will now no longer be a legal requirement from Monday, May 30.
The move comes just over three months after England removed all remaining Covid restrictions, on February 24.
Although no longer the law, the Welsh Government will continue to recommend the steps which have become commonplace over the past two years to avoid the potential spread of coronavirus.
“Over the last three weeks the public health situation has continued to improve and the number of Covid-19-related patients in hospital is gradually falling, although the NHS continues to experience emergency and pandemic pressures,” said a Welsh Government spokesperson.
“The Welsh Government will continue to recommend people take simple steps to protect their health – including staying up to date with Covid vaccinations and self-isolating if they have Covid-19 symptoms.”
