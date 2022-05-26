A REWARD of up to £1,000 has been offered for information about a man wanted in connection with the stabbing of a 16-year-old.

Dalton Raffell, 21, from Ely, is “urgently wanted” for questioning in connection to a stabbing of a 16-year-old on January 4 of this year.

The charity Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information it exclusively receives on the whereabouts of Raffell and that leads to his arrest.

Crimestoppers have appealed for information to find Dalton Raffell. Picture: Crimestoppers.

Hayley Fry, Wales regional manager at Crimestoppers, said: “Dalton Raffell is wanted in connection with a serious offence and, so far, has evaded efforts to find him.

“Our charity is here to give people an anonymous option if they prefer not to speak directly to the police. You can tell us what you know, and we’ll pass it on for you.

“This urgent appeal is to anyone with information on where Dalton Raffell might be to do the right thing and to speak to our charity 100 per cent anonymously.

“If you think you know where he is, or think you might have seen him, please speak up and tell us anonymously.

“Please remember that Crimestoppers, as a charity that’s independent of the police, has always kept its promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have trusted us with their crime information since we began in the late 1980s.

“Call our UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week or fill in our website’s simple and secure anonymous online form.

“No one will ever know you contacted us. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address and we never ask for or record any personal information.”