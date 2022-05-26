ENGLISH drummer Alan White has died at the age of 72 after a short illness.

The Yes drummer, who also played on John Lennon's Imagine, passed away on May 26, his wife Gigi confirmed on White's Facebook page.

His family wrote on the drummer's Facebook page:" Alan White, our beloved husband, dad, and grandpa, passed away at the age of 72 at his Seattle-area home on May 26, 2022, after a brief illness.

"Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; band mate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him."

The band's 1983 single Owner of a Lonely Heart was top of the charts in the US.

And White, from County Durham, was Lennon’s go-to drummer in his early career - participating in sessions while recording the album Imagine.

The news comes after the announcement made by Yes earlier this week that White would not feature on the band's upcoming 50th Anniversary Close To The Edge UK Tour due to health concerns.

Yes has dedicated their 50th Anniversary Close to the Edge UK Tour in June to White.

The band wrote: "Alan was considered to be one of the greatest rock drummers of all time and joined YES in 1972 for the Close to the Edge Tour.

"He had previously worked with John Lennon’s Plastic Ono band after a call, in 1969, to play at the Toronto Rock Festival.

"Alan continued working with Lennon including on the Imagine album and with George Harrison on All Things Must Pass.

It is with deep sadness that YES announce Alan White, their much-loved drummer and friend of 50 years, has passed away, aged 72, after a short illness.https://t.co/FjaCeYhUk2 pic.twitter.com/nPsL8m3XhH — YESofficial (@yesofficial) May 26, 2022

"He also worked with several other musicians, over the years, including Ginger Baker’s Air Force, Joe Cocker, Gary Wright, Doris Troy and Billy Preston to name but a few.

"Alan White was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of YES in 2017.

"YES will dedicate their 50th Anniversary Close to the Edge UK Tour in June to White."

Jane's Addiction and Hellride drummer Stephen Perkins wrote on Twitter: "Alan White was so cool -Fly On master drummer ⁦@AlanWhiteYes"

Podcaster Mitch Lafon posted this tribute on social media: "RIP Alan White of YES, passes at 72 Thank you for the music & the memories."

While, musician Gary Kemp wrote: "RIP the great Alan White.@yesofficial.."