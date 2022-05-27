A THREE-YEAR-OLD boy with brain cancer was escorted home from hospital by 100 bikers last week.

William Horne has an enlarged tumour in the brain stem which, due to its location, cannot be operated on.

His dad Tom is a member of the Silurians Motorcycle Club, and last weekend, more than 100 bikers escorted William home to Pontypridd from Noah's Ark Children's Hospital so that he can spend the rest of his life surrounded by his family.

Now, members of the Silurians Motorcycle Club are fundraising in order to support William’s parents, Tom and Kylie. The club's Cwmbran branch will host an event at Springvale Industrial Estate at 7pm tonight, Friday.

The event is being supported by the family of Olivier Roberts, who passed away shortly before his sixth birthday having being diagnosed with DIPG last summer.

And local businesses have also got involved to support the event, donating prizes which can be won in the raffle.

“Last week, Silurians MC Porthcawl had a fundraising event, and now the Cwmbran branch are also holding an event,” said organiser Angela Shepherd.

“Don’t think of Hell’s Angels or Sons of Anarchy, they are out there to do good.

“There were over 100 bikers transporting him home from the hospital last week. It’s been a waiting game – he could have a couple of days, he could have a couple of weeks. It’s awful. He’s only three.

“William’s parents are going to be there. And so are Olivier’s parents.

“Olivier’s legacy is living on. The money is still being used to support other families who are going through the same thing.”

You can find out more about the event, and William’s story, at gofundme.com/f/rr7x9-just-for-bill.