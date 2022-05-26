GWENT Police have renewed their appeal for information following the death of woman in Newport.

Officers were called to an address on Leach Road in Bettws at around 1.55pm on Tuesday, May 24 after a woman was found dead inside.

The woman was later named as 79-year-old Mari O’Flynn.

Her family paid tribute to Mrs O’Flynn, describing her as “a strong, independent lady”.

Specialist officers continue to provide her family with support.

Mari O'Flynn. Picture: Family handout via Gwent Police

Officers arrested a 51-year-old man from the Newport area on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact Gwent Police, and in particular, are encouraging anyone who has not yet spoken to the police to come forward.

Detective chief superintendent Leanne Brustad, the senior investigation officer, said: “As our investigation continues, officers will be making further enquiries so it is possible that you may see ongoing police activity as part of this work.

“Please do not be alarmed and if you have any concerns, then please do stop and talk to us.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have information or details that could assist our enquiry, particularly if you’ve not yet spoken to us.

“If you have CCTV or dashcam footage from Parc y Brain Road and Groes Road, or if you were in either of those roads between 6am and 10am – as well as the Bettws area – on Tuesday, May 24, we want to hear from you.”

Anyone with details can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200173266.

You can also call contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information by calling 0800 555 111.