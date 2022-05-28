A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JUAN MANUEL BEJARANO-ZAMORANO, 20, of Flint Close, Newport, was sent to a young offender institution for 30 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and having a knife in public and possession of cocaine on March 19.

He must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay £241 in costs and a surcharge.

RHYS EVANS, 29, of Leadon Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was jailed for six months after he admitted causing criminal damage to a Ford Focus car on April 2 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He was ordered to pay £1,000 in compensation.

GARY MARTIN HAYWARD, 37, of Hill Crest View, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was jailed for 17 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating, having a knife in public, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the criminal damage of a mobile phone on April 30.

He was made the subject of a 10-year restraining order and must pay £180 in compensation.

PAUL ROGERS, 43, of Attlee Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months for driving without insurance on the B4254 in Blackwood on October 13, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADAM ALEXANDER JOHN, 36, of Tredegar Road, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £216 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Brynteg Terrace on October 15, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICHOLA PEARL PRICE, 46, of Clos Ceirw, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on October 11, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SUSANNAH ROBYN LUTTER, 52, of Clos y Pinwydd, Abergavenny, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour that was racially aggravated on June 2, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

GLEN GRAHAM LAWRENCE, 63, of Melbourne Court, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £199 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to an offence under the Malicious Communications Act and possession of cannabis.

ZOE ARMITAGE, 36, of Caerphilly Road, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARK ASHTON, 59, of Upland Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Newbridge Road on October 15, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL JAMES LEWIS, 42, of Capel Newydd Avenue, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STUART ALEXANDER MCBAIN, 44, of Springfield Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Chepstow Road on October 19, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.