A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JAN ZICKAR, 22, of Goodrich Crescent, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 85 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Malpas Road on May 1.

He was ordered to pay £733 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL ANTHONY WILLIAMS, 45, of East Pentwyn, Blaina, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with amphetamine in his blood on Aberbeeg Road, Abertillery, on September 29, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MOHAMED ELGADI, 30, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport, was jailed for 14 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing a Carrera bike and the theft of razor blades from Superdrug.

He was ordered to pay £364.99 in compensation.

ASHLEY JOHN PATRICK MARKS, 25, of Lon Gwenant, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for nine months after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to copper piping belonging to Barclays in Abergavenny on April 2.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

ANTHONY LEE MERCER, 37, of Forest Bank Prison, near Manchester, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted stealing in Newport two Lorus watches from Regenerate, goods from Sainsbury’s and a 10 pack of Strongbow cider from Tesco.

He was ordered to pay £436.55 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

SAMANTHA HUNT, 36, of Blue Lake Close, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4046 on October 26, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

BROCK HOWARTH, 36, of Greensway, Abertysswg, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Cardiff Road, Newport, on November 24, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JORDAN JACKSON, 28, of Tan Y Bryn, Senghenydd, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the A472 in Usk on March 29, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 42 months and has to pay a £95 surcharge.

KAI DEREK JONES, 45, of Derwen Close, Ystrad Mynach, was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted possession of amphetamine on April 25.