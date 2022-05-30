A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CAITLIN EVANS, 29, of Whitworth Terrace Lower, Georgetown, Tredegar, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in her blood at the Hardwick Roundabout, Abergavenny, on October 28, 2021.

She was ordered to pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

FRANCIS IVOR MCGUINNESS, 79, of Plas Nant, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Commercial Street, Senghenydd, on February 11.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LAWRENCE MARK SEIVWRIGHT, 37, of Gaer Vale, Newport, was jailed for 28 days and ordered to pay compensation after he pleaded guilty to stealing plants worth £100 from B&M on April 15.

MORE NEWS: Two crooked HMRC workers who hatched ‘sophisticated’ tax fiddle end up in jail

JAMIE LEE KENT, 29, of St John's Terrace, Cross Keys, was jailed for 24 weeks after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Lambourne Way, Newport, and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence for driving while disqualified.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

ROSS DAVID MEREDITH, 32, of Frome Walk, Bettws, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted driving while disqualified on the M4 on February 24.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for six months and pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

KRISTIAN JOHN JAMES, 48, of Penmaen Close, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on November 18, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DANIEL ROBERT WALKER, 33, of Newman Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £339 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating at Hendre Farm Drive on November 16, 2021.

GAVIN THOMAS FOWLER, 42, of Church Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer, criminal damage and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

JAMES FREEMAN, 32, of Bloomfield Road, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £249 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating on December 19, 2021.

PAUL SAMUEL EVANS, 33, of The Walk, Nantyglo, was conditionally discharged and banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted being unfit to drive through drugs on October 21, 2021.

He was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

KYLE JOHANSSON, 34, of Agincourt Street, Newport, was banned from driving for 16 months and ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on April 12.

He was ordered to pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

IAN DAVID LITTLEWOOD, 52, Tredegar Road, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale, was fined £50 after he admitted possession of cannabis on March 7.

JOHN NEATE, 53, of Dale View, Nantyglo, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty and failing to surrender.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

WESLEY JOHN DAVIES, 31, of Cardiff Prison, was jailed for 17 weeks after he admitted driving while disqualified on Llanyravon Way, Cwmbran, on November 5, 2021.

He was banned from driving for four years and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

GUY SEABOURNE, 36, of Grove Avenue, Llanfoist, near Abergavenny, was jailed for 16 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating on February 5.