THIS CCTV footage captures masked robber Shaun Davies robbing a store with a machete for just four cans of Carling lager.
The 29-year-old from Caerphilly threatened the shopkeeper with the fearsome weapon at Family Choice before making off with the beer.
The terrifying robbery was over in a matter of seconds.
Davies was jailed for four years and eight months at Cardiff Crown Court this week.
The footage was provided by CPS Wales.
