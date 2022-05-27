THIS CCTV footage captures masked robber Shaun Davies robbing a store with a machete for just four cans of Carling lager.

The 29-year-old from Caerphilly threatened the shopkeeper with the fearsome weapon at Family Choice before making off with the beer.

The terrifying robbery was over in a matter of seconds.

Davies was jailed for four years and eight months at Cardiff Crown Court this week.

The footage was provided by CPS Wales.