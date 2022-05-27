Our live feed has now finished.
- Police are on the scene of a crash on Highfields Way in Blackwood
- Road is closed from the B4521 traffic lights up to the Tesco Express
- Reports say a teenage girl has been taken to hospital after being trapped under a car
