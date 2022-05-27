Pandora has unveiled its 'Free to Be Me' festival mode collection that will have you sizzling in style all summer long.

The summer range is part of the jewellery brand's Pandora ME banner and is for the "every ME you want to be, all summer long".

The fun and vibrant range lets you mix and remix styles and colours and symbols, giving you the ultimate festival-ready look.

Whether you're looking to make a statement at Reading or Leeds or you want to look gorge at Glastonbury, you're going to want to add these cute and quirky charms, rings and bracelets to your basket.

A crowd watching an outdoor festival stage. Credit: Canva

It couldn't be a better time to pick up festival fashion accessories since Pandora is offering a fantastic deal you do not want to miss out on.

You can now start your own Pandora ME set with a bracelet, charm and link for £79 which will save you over a third (34%).

Pandora releases festival jewellery range perfect for summer

Pandora ME's open rings. Credit: Pandora

If you want to add a touch of glitz to your festival 'fit, we suggest one of Pandora ME's open rings.

Available in a range of sizes from 44-64 on the European scale, the striking rings come in two versions.

Look like festival goals (literally) in this statement silver open ring which features a continuous line design, spelling out 'Goals', that then leads into the ring band.

Or bring the good vibes by wearing this 14k rose-gold plated ring that actually spells out 'Vibes'.

The 'Goals' silver ring is available for £35 while the rose-gold 'Vibes' ring can be yours for £45 via the Pandora website.

READ MORE: Boohoo launches festival collection popular with these ITV Love Island stars- Shop the look

READ MORE: I Saw It First's festival looks your 2022 wardrobe needs including Coachella inspiration

Pandora ME Sun Power & Lightning Bracelet Set . Credit: Pandora

If you're hoping to soak up the sun at a festival over the summer, the Pandora ME Sun Power & Lightning Bracelet Set might just be the good luck charm you need.

This 14k rose gold-plated set contains the Pandora ME Link Chain Bracelet with a removable Pandora ME Light Me Up Mini Dangle and a Sun Power Medallion so you're free to style as you like.

Treat yourself or someone special for £200 via the Pandora website.

Pandora ME The Eye Bracelet Set. Credit: Pandora

Have all eyes on you in this new Pandora ME The Eye Bracelet Set.

The colourful set features the Pandora ME Link Chain Bracelet with large links, the Pandora ME Bright Purple Styling Heart Connector and the Pandora ME The Eye Medallion.

Like the Sun Power medallion, you can swap out the Eye charm and match it with any styling connector and Pandora ME earrings.

Pandora ME Light Me Up Ring Set. Credit: Pandora

Another new edition includes the striking Pandora ME Light Me Up Ring Set.

It features the symbol of creativity, strength and intuition so it should help you channel your truest self this summer.

The customisable set includes the Pandora ME PavéRing, the Pandora ME Electric Blue Ring, the Pandora ME Styling Ring Connector and the Pandora ME Light Me Up Mini Dangle.

Since the mini dangle and ring connector are removable, you can restyle your ring stack with up to three rings while your ring connector can hold up to three mini dangles.

Make your summer sizzle for £90 via the Pandora website.

Shop the full Pandora ME Festival Mode range via the Pandora website.