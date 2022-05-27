As people get ready to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne with a four day weekend, we've taken a look at how this will effect any benefits payments you're set to recieve.

The Department for Work and Pensions has released the dates people can expect to recieve their benefits payments over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

Benefits payment over Jubilee weekend:

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed some benefit payments will be paid earlier than usual due to the bank holiday.

Thursday, June 2, is a UK-wide spring bank holiday and Friday, June 3, has been declared a national holiday to allow everyone across the country to celebrate.

The DWP offices and phone lines will be closed during this time.

This means anyone due to be paid specific benefits on these dates will instead receive their money earlier on Wednesday, June 1.

The DWP told Cambridge News: “On Thursday 2 and Friday 3 June offices and phone lines are closed.

"To make sure people receive their payments on a day when our offices are open, arrangements have been made to make some payments early.

"If the expected payment date is Thursday 2 or Friday 3 June benefits will be paid early on Wednesday 1 June.”

DWP and HMRC payments to be recieved early

Universal Credit

State Pension

Pension Credit

Disability Living Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Child Tax Credit

Working Tax Credit

Attendance Allowance

Carer’s Allowance

Employment Support Allowance

Income Support

Jobseeker’s Allowance

If the payment you are looking for is not on this list, the DWP has confirmed that you will recieve your payment on the usual date.