A POPULAR country pub in Caerphilly County Borough which has been closed since late last year is to be converted into a home.

Plans submitted to Caerphilly Council in February were approved this week.

The Rose and Crown pub – which boasts beautiful views over the Taff and Aber valleys – closed its doors in October due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The pub was also known for its unique location – next to St. Llan’s church on the mountainside above Abertridwr, and also featured on the Sky One's Stella, created by Gavin & Stacey star Ruth Jones.

The pub is located next to St Llan's church and boasts great views. (Picture: The Rose and Crown Facebook Page)

A closer look at the plans show that the ground floor’s main bar area will become a living room – with the pub’s lounge area being remodelled into an entrance hallway, lounge, and library space.

The pub’s kitchen will become a home study and its downstairs storage areas will make up two bedrooms.

Its conservatory will also see a kitchen added, otherwise it remains largely unchanged.

The first floor, which currently houses a flat with three bedrooms, will see the creation of a master bedroom in place of the living and kitchen area.

News of the pub’s sudden closure on prompted many to express their sadness on social media.

At the time, the owners of the Rose and Crown said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Rose and Crown will be closed until further notice.

“Kindly note that we are not monitoring the activity on this page and apologies for any inconvenience caused.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your custom and support over recent times – we’ll keep you informed of any developments.”

The proposals to convert to pub into a home were submitted by Alun Hobbs of Caerphilly.