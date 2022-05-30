After a huge sell-out for their UK arena tour, N-Dubz has surprised fans by announcing more dates for their Back To The Future tour, including another date in Cardiff and tickets go on sale today.
The group will be on stage at Tuesday, November 29 you can get tickets now.
The news was announced after earlier tour dates sold out which left many fans upset about missing their chance to see the group.
But the extra dates have given fans hope that they will still be able to see the group in their reunion tour.
EXTRA DATES ADDED DUE TO PHENOMENAL DEMAND!!!— N-Dubz (@ndubz) May 27, 2022
PLUS JUST ADDED @russmillions FOR THE WHOLE TOUR AND @a1orfundz @j1mulla FOR THE NEW ADDED DATES
On sale Monday @ 10.00am! @dappy100 @iamfazer @tulisasinstagram @n_dubz @aeg_presents #NDUBZ #CHARMER pic.twitter.com/RLRHLftKuo
How to get tickets to N-Dubz new Cardiff tour date:
If you want to see the group then you're in luck as tickets go live today (May 30) at 10am via Ticketmaster.
Get tickets to see N-Dubz now.
N-Dubz tour dates:
The tour will visit ten cities across the UK:
- Monday, November 7 - Newcastle Utilita Arena
- Tuesday, November 8 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Thursday, November 10 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- Friday, November 11 - Leeds First Direct Arena
- Saturday, November 13 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
- Monday, November 14 - Bournemouth International Centre
- Tuesday, November 15 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
- Thursday, November 17- London The O2
- Friday, November 18- Sheffield Utilita Arena
- Saturday, November 19 - Manchester AO Arena
- Sunday, November 20 - Manchester AO Arena
- Tuesday, November 22 - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
- Wednesday, November 23 - London The O2
