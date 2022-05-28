A small business with an impeccable reputation, Helen’s Homebakes has been the go-to place for customers to revel in delicious high-quality homemade cakes and pastries at fabulous prices.

Renowned for their famous custard slices, the light and fluffy taste of their country style delicacies that have been inspired by the picturesque surroundings at Porthvaynor Farm in the heart of Monmouthshire, has had locals and people from afar talking for generations.

Continuing to impress at markets, shows, car boot sales, caterers, coffee shops and similar businesses, customers have been left with long-lasting impressions for all the right reasons.

Helen Evans, owner of Helen’s Homebakes, explains her journey of how she came to have a burning passion for baking cakes and the reason for her decision to put her business up for sale after over 20 years of successful trading.

“Growing up on a countryside farm, my mum used to bake Welsh cakes on the griddle in the farmhouse and as soon as I was old enough, she used to stand me on an upside-down bucket and I would be turning the Welsh cakes for her. I decided to go to a catering college and went to work at hotels, but I soon discovered it wasn’t for me as I had so much more to give, so I decided to leave and pursue my dream of making cakes which began on my mum’s kitchen table for the WI market.

I later moved onto trading at Newport market, and we did extremely well and soon enough, had my own stall and in the meantime went around local shops and firstly got in with Spar, followed by securing a circuit of shops in a 30-mile radius of Monmouthshire. I then began to start supplying Safeways for several years but felt staying as a family sized business was more important, so focused more on being part of local shows and food festivals in Usk, Monmouth, Newport and Caerphilly”.

She added, “now I feel like it is the right time to retire and me and my husband plan on buying a camper van and go touring, and we are also renting out the lovely farmhouse I grew up in as an Airbnb to provide income for our retirement. The feeling of satisfaction and being proud of everything I have achieved will live long in the memory and converting my dads farm to the bakery which raised my family proved to be one of the best things I ever did”.

So, if you are someone considering investing in a brand-new business, or are even looking to rent out a beautiful farmhouse for a few days, then contact Helen today to find out more information.

Address: Porthvaynor Farm, Llangwm, Nr Usk

Phone: 01291 650770