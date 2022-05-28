WHEN delving through our picture archives you come across all sorts of images.

Some just leap out at you, like this selection from 2004 of an inflatable church gracing the stadium at Spytty.

The church, which was owned by Mark Whittaker, was erected on Valentine's Day for his wedding to girlfriend Judy.

We wonder what happened to the amazing structure, which was originally created in Monmouthshire?

Newlyweds Julie and Mark Whittaker outside the inflatable church at Spytty Park

The inflatable church at Spytty Park

Inside the inflatable church

Guest Danny Clifford, 25, outside the inflatable church

Neil Fife, who performed the service outside the inflatable church at Spytty Park

Guest Danny Clifford, 25, helps fix a fuse outside the inflatable church at Spytty Park

Mark Whittaker prepares the inflatable church