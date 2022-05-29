BACK in 1993 hundreds of protesters blocked traffic in Tredegar as a row erupted over the handling of a massive regeneration programme.

Here's how we reported the story at the time:

Claims that Tredegar Action, set up to spearhead the town's economic revival, broke promises over projects have been hotly denied.

But residents are angry at what they see as differences and delays in work proposed.

And one member of the protest group Action Campaign Tredegar, Ken Price, said a mass withholding of council tax could be a future step unless the situation improves.

Tredegar Action was formed by Blaenau Gwent borough council, Gwent county council and the Welsh Development Agency to galvanise the revival of Tredegar's industrial base, and shopping, leisure and cultural features.

A £2.4m shopping complex upgrading scheme has begun, but ACT chairman Ken Reardon claimed promises on this and other schemes have been broken.

However Blaenau Gwent council leader Bernard Assinder said: "Mr Reardon is totally misleading the people of Tredegar.

"ACT is represented on Tredegar Action and knows exactly what sort of programmes are being carried out and planned.

"Many problems have to be overcome. The work being carried out is to secure the economic life of Tredegar for decades and that will take time."

Mr Reardon said other worries included traffic and car parking ad the fate of three scaffolding-supported shops on the main street.

"Tredegar Action pledged regular public meetings and newsletters to keep people informed, No meetings have happened and the last newsletter was in February," he said.

"We are represented, yes, but as a small group find it difficult to communicate what is going on to everyone."

Mr Price added that Tredegar would be better off merged with Merthyr Tydfil.

"It couldn't be any worse. If this is socialism, you can keep it," he said.

The Argus understands the Welsh Office has informed the authority that funding has been secured to deal with the scaffolded shops in Tredegar and that extra cash will be available for commercial improvement grants and for refurbishment of toilets in the shopping centre and to provide disabled facilities.