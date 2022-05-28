THERE are mounting calls to reopen public toilets in a Gwent town over fears elderly people will suffer as a result.

White Horse Lane toilets, in Abergavenny town centre, were closed by Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) in March 2020, at the beginning of the covid pandemic, and have not reopened since.

It means that there are no public toilets in the centre of the thriving market town, with the nearest being in the Castle Street car park, the bus station and Bailey Park.

A petition was started earlier this week calling for the toilets to reopen immediately, after reports that elderly people have suffering because of their continued closure.

Sarah Griffiths, who started the petition said: "Toilets should be open because more people will suffer, like the elderly woman that wet herself.

"We need to get onto MCC as more people will suffer."

More than 300 people have now signed the petition which is expected to be put forward to Monmouthshire County Council.

One person said: “At age 75 years old it’s a bit tricky to get from Frogmore Street to the Market when you urgently need a toilet.”

Another person who signed the petition said: “This is an essential service area for the residents and visitors to the town and users of Cibi Walk.

“Too many times I have had to direct visitors to the public toilets at the market which is quite a walk for the elderly or less able. It is confusing to visitors who dont know the town.”

One woman added: “Because I have some medical problems my bowels and bladder also suffer with nausea so I need this facility on a regular basis.

“I use Wetherspoons but it’s often too far and too late when I get there. Also, they have stairs which is painful to use as I have osteoarthritis in most of my joints.”

The petition can be viewed here: https://www.change.org/p/open-white-horse-lane-toilets-abergavenny-now?redirect=false.

Monmouthshire County Council has been approached for comment.