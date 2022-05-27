ONE of the most sought-after kitchen gadgets of 2022, air fryers can also help you save on your energy bills.

With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to cause concern for families across the UK, we have looked at the best ways to save money on your household appliances as part of our Your Money Matters campaign.

Ideal for people trying to consume fewer calories, air fryers simulate deep frying without submerging food in oil.

A fan within the air fryer circulates hot air at a high speed, creating the ultimate crispy textures and preserving many good nutrients.

Air fryer ovens are small, more energy and time-efficient than full-size ovens and since you can fry, grill, roast and bake, you can also cut out the need for your stove.

Here are some of the cheapest air fryers on the market right now from some of the biggest brands out there including Lakeland, Wayfair, Currys and more.

Wayfair 2L Air Fryer

At 23% off, this air fryer is a fast mini-oven cooking everything from chips to roasted vegetables.

It features an adjustable temperature range between 80-200C.

Its 2L basket capacity means you have plenty of space and there is even a non-stick coating and timer to help you nail your meals every time.

Get yours for £31.05 via the Wayfair website.

Currys LOGIK LAF21 Air Fryer – Black & Silver

LOGIK LAF21 Air Fryer – Black & Silver. Credit: Currys

With six pre-set functions, it couldn't be easier to whip up some chicken or even a cake with the LOGIK LAF21 Air Fryer.

It has a cool touch handle which means oven gloves are a thing of the past and with its no-stick coating and removable basket, you simply need to wipe it rather than spending ages cleaning the device.

Pick it up for £39.99 via the Currys website.

Wayfair 5 L Family Digital Touchscreen Air Fryer

The Digital Touchscreen Air Fryer comes with ten preset programs and is here to make your dinners quicker and easier.

The slick small appliance is easy enough for a beginner to use since it comes with a smart LED display where you can set cooking time, temperature and heat preservation time.

It is on sale at 17% off at £58.25 and is also available by payment plan via the Wayfair website.

AO Breville Easy Clean Digital VDF108 Fryer - White

This affordable white air fryer has a 1kg capacity which makes it suitable for any small or medium-sized household.

Plus all the components are dishwasher safe so it has the added bonus of being really easy to keep clean.

Take it home for £63 via the AO website.

Currys POWER AIRFRYER XL Health Fryer - 3.2 Litres, Black

Currys POWER AIRFRYER XL Health Fryer - 3.2 Litres, Black. Credit: Currys

The Power AirFryer XL PAFBK3.2L Health Fryer uses virtually no oil, producing some of your favourite fried foods with up to 80% less fat.

With a capacity of 3.2 litres, the fryer heats up to 400°F and uses super-heated cyclonic air with six cooking functions.

Add it to your basket for £64.99 via the Currys website.

4.5 L Digital Hot Air Fryer

The black and silver model is here to make tea time a bit simpler and more convenient.

It also has a 60-minute timer, LCD display and digital control panel for easy use.

It is available for £72.37 which is 44% off or can be paid via a payment plan via the Wayfair website.

Lakeland Digital Compact Air Fryer

Lakeland Digital Compact Air Fryer. Credit: Lakeland

Ideal for smaller kitchens and perfect for couples, this compact digital air fryer fries up to up to 450g of healthier chips with just one teaspoonful of oil.

It comes with a Lakeland 3 year guarantee included and five pre-programmed functions including poultry, steak or meat, bakes, fresh fries and veg, frozen fries and vegetables.

Take it home for £74.99 via the Lakeland website.

Currys TEFAL EasyFry Classic EY501827 Air Fryer - Black

TEFAL EasyFry Classic EY501827 Air Fryer - Black. Credit: Currys

The air fryer has an easy to clean design, 1.2kg capacity and a digital timer that we cannot wait to try out.

You can now cook your favourite meals using almost no fat, helping you create equally tasty and healthy dishes.

With a grill inside, easy to use fryer dial, a 60-minute timer and a bell, there are plenty of features for you to try it for £89.99 via the Currys website.