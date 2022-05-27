THE Walt Disney Travel Company has today launched ‘The Magic is Yours’ package, an incredible offer for 2023 holidays at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.
Guests who book this package before July 27, will receive up to $1200 Walt Disney World Dining & Merchandise Credit, Disney’s 14-Day Magic Ticket for the price of Disney 7-Day Magic Ticket and an extra $200 Disney Spending Money.
Plus, if guests stay in selected Walt Disney World Resort Hotels they will receive 2 Free Tickets to a performance of Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil and Disney per booking – an exclusive benefit of booking with Walt Disney Travel Company.
What’s included in the deal?
When guests book their accommodation at participating Walt Disney World Resort Hotels and their Magic Ticket together for arrivals on selected dates they will receive:
- Up to $1200 Disney Dining and Merchandise Credit per room on a 14-night stay; to spend on delicious dining and magical merchandise at hundreds of locations across our Disney Resort hotels, Theme Parks and Disney Springs. Whether it’s breakfast with Disney Characters, fine dining sampling a wide selection of world cuisines and cocktails or buying some Mickey ears – there is an array of choice!
- Disney 14-Day Magic Ticket for the price of Disney 7-Day Magic Ticket (including Memory Maker worth $199). Disney Magic Tickets are offered exclusively in the UK and Ireland and only available pre-departure providing double the amount of Magic. Also included exclusively for UK & Ireland guests is complimentary Memory Maker allowing guests to receive unlimited digital downloads of all their Disney PhotoPass photos and videos
- $200 Disney Spending Money per booking so guests can enjoy even more dining and merchandise or treat themselves to some excellent experiences, such as boat and bike rentals, spa treatments and guided tours.
Additionally if guests are staying in one of the selected (defined in Terms and Conditions) Walt Disney World Resort Hotels they will receive 2 x Free Tickets to a performance of Drawn to Life by Cirque du Soleil and Disney per booking.
