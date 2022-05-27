THE first set of episodes for the penultimate series of Stranger Things will drop on UK Netflix today - Friday, May 27.

Most of the main cast from the previous seasons will be returning including Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke and David Harbour.