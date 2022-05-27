THE first set of episodes for the penultimate series of Stranger Things will drop on UK Netflix today - Friday, May 27.
Most of the main cast from the previous seasons will be returning including Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke and David Harbour.
New faces will include the likes of Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Josephine Quinn, Eduardo Franco, Sherman Augustus and Mason Dye.
The show’s creators The Duffer Brothers shared on the official Netflix blog that the fourth season will be the ‘penultimate’ season.
They wrote: “Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons.
“It proved too large to tell in four, but – as you’ll soon see for yourselves – we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season four will be the penultimate season; season five will be the last.”
When will Stranger Things series 4 be out in the UK?
The first seven episodes of series 4 will drop on UK Netflix at 8am today, with the final two episodes to premiere on July 1.
