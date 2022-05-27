EAGLE-EYED Eastenders viewers have spotted a major change in the Queen Vic ahead of a special visit from Prince Charles and Camilla – and fans aren’t happy.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall will appear in a special cameo on the long-running BBC soap to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Fans noticed the removal of Linda's Princess Diana portrait in a scene involving Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) in the Queen Vic earlier this week.

One viewer said: “Very convenient replacing Princess Diana’s portrait with The Queen’s in time for Charles and Camilla’s visit.”

Another added: “Not them taking the Diana portrait down just in time for Charles and Camilla to come ahahahah.”

Another joked: “Better hurry up and take down the Diana decorations in the Vic before Camilla sees them!”

🎉🇬🇧👑 ONE WEEK TO GO! We're all getting royally excited here in Walford! Don’t miss #EastEnders all next week on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. #PlatinumJubilee 👑🇬🇧🎉 pic.twitter.com/QPnuQAORVY — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) May 26, 2022

The episode will see Charles and Camilla surprise the residents at a street party held to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In the clip shown after Thursday’s episode of the BBC soap opera, partygoers are told “you have got to see this mystery guest” as it cuts to an image of the royal couple pulling up in a car beside The Queen Vic pub.

As Charles and Camilla arrive they are greeted by Mick Carter, played by Danny Dyer, who says: “Welcome to Walford”.

Mick and Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, proceed to introduce the royals to their fellow residents.

Charles and Camilla can also be seen raising a glass in honour of the monarch while surrounded by the soap stars.

The royal couple filmed the scenes in March when they visited the new Elstree set and met the cast and crew of the long-running soap opera.

In 2001, the Queen visited soap queen Dame Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell, on the EastEnders set.

The royal visitor stepped behind the Queen Vic, strolled around Albert Square and through the EastEnders street market, meeting stars of the show.

The special Platinum Jubilee episode featuring Charles and Camilla is due to air on June 2.