A COMMUNITY in Cwmbran has rallied together in a bid to find a knitted figure of the Queen that was reportedly stolen from a post box.

Residents in Henllys reported that the impressive woollen Queen on the village post box, put there as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, went missing earlier this week.

It’s the creation of Cwmbran resident Jackie Hawkins, who has found local fame for her work across the Torfaen town, which helped to brighten up the area during the covid pandemic.

Lawrence Smith-Higgins, who is the chairman of Henllys Community Council and runs a local Facebook page for the area told the Argus people were shocked to see the knitted creation missing.

“It’s really disappointing,” Mr Smith-Higgins said.

“Jackie Hawkins has been creating these right across Cwmbran following the death of her husband.

“A huge amount of effort goes into creating the figures and they’ve provided a real boost to the community during the pandemic and put a smile on people’s faces.

“It really cheered people up when they saw it and plenty of people have commented on how great it is – which must give Jackie a lift.”

Mr Smith-Higgins said the community was hopeful that it would be returned in time for the Platinum Jubilee next week.

“People are just bitterly disappointed this has happened," he said. "We’ve had so many positive stories to tell from Henllys throughout the pandemic.

“There just seems to be no rhyme or reason as to why someone would take it. We’d just like to have it back in time for the Jubilee.”

Mr Smith-Higgins added that if the Queen makes a safe return to the post box, the community is willing to give the perpetrators the benefit of the doubt.

“It may seem like a harmless prank to whoever has kidnapped our Queen, can you please do the right thing and put it back,” he said.