A NEWPORT man has avoided jail after attacking his then-partner as she slept.

Lee Williams, 52, left his partner with bruises around her neck after strangling her while she was asleep on November 18 last year.

Cardiff Crown Court heard that Williams “put [his] hands around the neck of [his] victim and squeezed.”

The offence took place while the couple’s child was at home.

“This is an offence in a domestic context. The victim was in her home,” said Recorder Shomon Khan. “She was asleep. She is supposed to be able to go to sleep safely in her own home.

“After the event, the child would’ve known full well what would’ve happened. Domestic abuse harms children.”

Williams, of Roman Reach in Caerleon, pleaded guilty to the charge, as well as a separate charge of assault by beating against the complainant two days beforehand.

Rachel Knight, prosecuting, said that there was no application for a restraining order.

In mitigation, Joshua Scouller, said that Williams “deeply regrets” the attack “which ultimately brought to an end his marriage of a number of years.”

“He acknowledges that at some stage his hands were around the complainant’s throat,” he said. “It would’ve been a distressing incident.

“He felt a great deal of sadness that perhaps his marriage was coming to a demise.”

Addressing Williams, Recorder Khan said: “Domestic abuse is always serious.”

However, following a pre-sentence report, and as Williams had no relevant previous convictions, he decided to suspend the sentence.

Williams was handed an eight-month sentence, suspended for two years. He must also complete a Building Better Relationships programme and 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also given a one-month suspended sentence, running concurrently, for the assault by beating charge, and must pay £300 in costs.