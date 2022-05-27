THE partners of a long-established medical practice in Blaenavon have resigned their contract, after they were unable to recruit new GPs.

Patients of Blaenavon Medical Practice have received letters from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board informing them of the decision and setting out future arrangements.

A spokesman for the health board said: “The partners of Blaenavon Medical Practice have notified the health board of their intention to resign their General Medical Services contract with effect from December 31, 2022, which we know was a very difficult decision for them to make.

“Between now and December 31, 2022, the partners will continue to deliver general medical services to the patients registered with the practice, and the health board will work with the practice to ensure that service provision is not impacted during this time.

“We are currently in the process of determining the best course of action after this period, but would like to reassure residents that they will continue to have access to GP services in their area, no matter which option is agreed upon.”

When a practice resigns their contract, the health board follows a process called the vacant practice process, where a panel meet to discuss the options available.

Options can include advertising the practice to secure a new GP partnership, allocating patients to other local GP practices or the health board taking over responsibility for the practice.

The panel met on Wednesday to consider future options and a recommendation, which remains confidential, has been made to the health board’s executive team.

Maria Potter, practice manager, said: “The difficult decision to resign from the GMS contract with the Aneurin Bevan Health Board has been made due to the inability to recruit new GPS to fill existing vacancies.

“The GP partnership will end on December 31, 2022, and until then the services will remain unchanged.

“Please be assured that as from January 1 2023, there will be access to GP services for the residents of Blaenavon and the ABHB are able to provide more information on this.”

In a joint statement, Blaenavon councillors Janet Jones, Nick Horler and Liam Cowles said: “Following concerns raised by the residents of Blaenavon on receipt of letters from the ABHB, please be assured that access to GP services will continue on January 1 2023.”