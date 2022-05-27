A MAN has appeared in court after being charged over an “amazing” father’s death.
Shane White, 53, is accused of causing the death by dangerous driving of 31-year-old Pontypool dad Mark Rowley at Llanfoist, near Abergavenny, in March 2021.
The defendant, of Coopers Way, Llanfoist, did not enter a plea when he appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court.
MORE NEWS: Watch: Masked man robs store with machete for 4 cans of Carling
White was granted conditional bail and is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on June 23.
Following the death of Mr Rowley, who was from Penygarn, his family paid tribute to him, saying: “Mark was a wonderful man.
“He was an amazing father, son, fiancé, brother, uncle, and friend to many, who was tragically taken too soon.
“We have two loving sons; one has been taken away too soon, but his life and legacy will continue to live on through his children and big brother.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article