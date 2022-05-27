POLICE are appealing for the public’s help after an incident which saw armed police deployed in Newport.

Earlier this week - Tuesday, May 24 - emergency services were alerted to reports of a man making threats to others while holding a knife.

Gwent Police sent a number of units to Constable Drive, in the St Julians area of the city, at around 10.10am.

This included specially trained firearms officers, along with a police K9 unit.

It was later confirmed that a search of the area was carried out, with the knife located and seized.

Police confirmed that a 54-year-old Newport man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

At this time, Gwent Police are asking anyone with information in regards to the incident to come forward.

This can be done directly, or through anonymous crime prevention charity Crimestoppers.

Statement from police in full

A Gwent Police spokesman told the Argus: “We received a call regarding a disturbance in Constable Drive, Newport, at around 10.10am on Tuesday, May 24.

“Officers attended after receiving that a report that a man was making threats to others while holding a knife.

“A search of the area was conducted after officers and the knife was located and seized, while specially-trained firearms officers also attended as a precaution.

“A 54-year-old Newport man was arrested on suspicion of affray and was released on bail as enquiries continue.

“Anyone with details is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200172935.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.”