A MAN is to stand trial after he denied knife and assault charges.
Simon Forward, from Cwmbran, entered not guilty pleas at Cardiff Crown Court to allegations of possession of a bladed article and assault by beating in Newport last December.
A trial date of October 13 at Newport Crown Court was set.
The defendant, 52, of Penyparc, Pontnewydd, was granted bail.
