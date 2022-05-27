A MAN is to stand trial after he denied knife and assault charges.

Simon Forward, from Cwmbran, entered not guilty pleas at Cardiff Crown Court to allegations of possession of a bladed article and assault by beating in Newport last December.

A trial date of October 13 at Newport Crown Court was set.

The defendant, 52, of Penyparc, Pontnewydd, was granted bail.