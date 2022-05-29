CHILDREN at a primary school in Cwmbran are calling on their local council to cut single-use plastic out of their milk deliveries.

The Year 1 pupils at Woodlands Community Primary School have been learning about plastics and the polluting effects they can have on the world.

Around 120 small plastic milk bottles are delivered to the school every day, and after hearing from the owner of a local zero-waste shop, the 30 children decided it was time to ask for change.

They created a special assembly to share their campaign with the rest of Woodlands Primary, and have been collecting signatures for their letters to Torfaen council, hoping to persuade them to change the way they deliver milk to the school.

They are asking for milk to be delivered in six-pint containers, which can then be given to pupils in reusable cups, reducing the amount of plastic being used every day.

"I am very proud of the children as they have shown so much interest during this inquiry," said teacher Jo Morgan. "They want to help. They need to know they have a voice and that they can make positive changes for their world and its creatures."

Included in the children's messages are their own ideas to help the environment, including by Jake, who said: "Next time I go to the shops I will take my own bags."