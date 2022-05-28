A NUMBER of improvement works are set to be carried out at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital over the coming weeks.

While the city centre hospital has been downgraded since the opening of The Grange in Cwmbran, a number of improvements are to be carried out for patients who are still making use of the Royal Gwent.

It includes a number of quality of life measures for facilities, to improve visitor experiences.

But, to allow for the work to be carried out, the public entrances to the hospital are set to temporarily change.

While the entrance at Level Zero of the hospital is currently closed, it will reopen ahead of the work starting from June 13.

Then, for four weeks, the Belle Vue entrance of the hospital will be closed to allow for the work to take place.

According to a hospital representative, hospital users can expect to see new paving, signage, lighting and flooring installed.

Outside the hospital buildings, new benches and covered seating pods are also set to be installed.

Statement from the hospital in full

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, which runs the Royal Gwent Hospital said: “We’re working very hard to enhance the Royal Gwent Hospital site and ensure it is welcoming for our patients, staff and visitors.

“As part of this process, we’re currently finalising the installation of new paving, signage, lighting, and flooring at the hospital’s main entrance, as well as improving the outdoor area to include benches and covered pods for use by all.

“Once this work is completed, the Belle Vue entrance will be closed for four weeks whilst new paving is installed, which will complement the recently upgraded windows and signage.

“We’d like to thank our patients, staff and visitors for their patience whilst we undertake these works.”