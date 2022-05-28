PREPARATIONS are being made for Newport's first-ever Pride festival - and the team behind the event is holding a celebration event next week.

With June marking Pride Month, the Pride in the Port team are holding an event at the newly-revamped Newport Market on the evening of Wednesday, June 1.

The launch event will be from 6pm and 9pm; tickets are free but must be booked in advance due to limited capacity.

What is Pride in the Port?





Pride in Port is a team of people helping to organise a weekend Pride festival in Newport – with details of this to be confirmed.

It is made up of people who are part of, or support, the LGBTQI+ community in Newport and beyond.

It brings together groups and communities including:

Rainbow Newport;

LGBT+ Newport;

Newport LGBTYQ+ Youth Group;

Community Youth Project – Newport;

Umbrella Cymru.

What will the event entail?





The launch event, at Newport Market on Wednesday, June 1, will be an opportunity for people to meet the Pride in the Port team and learn more about the work that they are doing.

The team will also reveal plans for their events, with dates to be announced on the evening, and people will have the chance to tell the team how they can help with the Pride events.

What else should I know?





The launch event will be from 6pm until 9pm at Newport Market on Wednesday, June 1.

There are limited tickets available due to the venue’s capacity and Newport Market reserves the right to refuse entry for any reason.

Tickets are free and can be booked online at outandproud.app/t/pride-in-the-port-launch-events

People who book tickets and are unable to attend are asked to e-mail hello@prideintheport.wales so the ticket can be made available to someone else.