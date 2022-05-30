FRUSTRATED motorists in several Monmouthshire towns say the new 20mph zones on main roads aren’t making them safer and should be scrapped.

A reduced speed limit has been introduced on the B4245, which runs through Magor, Undy, Rogiet and Caldicot.

Many have called into question the need for the new 20mph speed limit, particularly on the stretch of the road near Caldicot, known locally as the ‘Caldicot Bypass’.

It’s all part of a Welsh Government funded pilot project that has seen roads across Monmouthshire’s towns and villages - as well as places elsewhere in Wales - lowered to 20mph in a bid to improve road safety.

But many feel it has only worsened the problem due to how much the scheme has frustrated motorists.

“This road runs from the main cross-roads traffic lights in the west of Caldicot to the east roundabout,” Nigel Collins told the Argus.

“Along that stretch of road there are no private residences or driveways opening onto it, there are no schools or public amenities and there are no business premises.

People have questioned whether the new speed limit actually makes the road safer.

“There’s about seven side roads opening onto the road as it is, after all, a by-pass.

“In all the 40 years or so that it has been open I doubt if there has ever been a reportable pedestrian injury along that section so what is the justification for the change?

“Twenty mph is of course justified in residential, and public areas where there is a high density of peoplem but we’re talking about a bypass, purposely built to take traffic away from all that.”

Barrie Leighton also called into question the purpose of the bypass with the reduced speed limit.

People in Magor, Rogiet and Caldicot are increasingly frustrated with the new speed.

“It’s in the name — it’s a bypass, how crazy is that” he said.

“Other things that have been carried out in Caldicot have created a lot of disruption with roads closed for weeks on end, it looks like a total waste of money.”

Last week, the Argus reported on frustrations in Abergavenny, after the A40 trunk road heading towards the town was reduced from 30mph to 20.

Under Welsh Government plans, speed limits on all residential roads will be cut from 30mph to 20mph by 2023.

Monmouthshire County Council has confirmed that it will be consulting on further proposed 20mph zones later this year.

A Monmouthshire County Council spokesperson has previously said: “The Abergavenny pilot 20mph project has been widely supported by the local community.

"A small number of issues have arisen with placement of new speed limit signs, which the contractor is addressing."