A FORMER soldier from Caerphilly has showed his support for a Newport veterans group following the release of his band’s song for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Ryan Idzi is a member of the trio The Soldiers, who have reformed to release a charity single Her Majesty the Queen – Platinum Jubilee Tribute Song.

The group, consisting of Mr Idzi and serving British Army soldiers Richie Maddocks and Gary Chilton – formed in 2009 and released the double platinum album Coming Home. They released a further three albums before going their separate ways.

“I had a phone call off our music producer who said Adrian Munsey had written a song for the jubilee and wanted us to reform and sing it,” said Mr Idzi.

“We have got over 70 years of service between the three of us – with the other two still serving and me as a veteran.

“The Queen has heard the track and she’s more than happy with it. We have had a big thumbs up from the royals.

“It’s in aid of the Duke of Edinburgh Award. We thought it would be fitting as it’s a great scheme for schoolkids. The main thing was to show the support for the Queen too because of its links to her husband.

“I just want to get the song out there for people to connect with the Queen through our eyes and show appreciation for what she’s done.”

Mr Idzi served from December 2003 to April 2013, and completed tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I became a veteran in 2013 after breaking my leg,” he said. “I bounced around many jobs as you do as a veteran. I then got married and had kids, and then suddenly got divorced and lost my father. It was then I found I was showing PTSD.”

He got in touch with Michael Ahern, who he served with for a year, and was able to get support.

“That’s the importance of being a veteran – they are your brothers and sisters,” said Mr Idzi.

“I support the guys massively when I am down here. I needed this but didn’t know it was here. I’m glad this hub is here and I can support it.”

“Having someone like Ryan here, he supports us and it raises the profile too,” said Mr Ahern.

“It’s somewhere you can come and get your problems across to the other boys.

“A lot of us were young when we were going in. So when we’ve come out, it’s a different world. You don’t know how to pay your bills.”

David Watkins, founder of Newport Veterans Hub, said: “It’s veterans supporting veterans. It’s about creating an infrastructure here in Newport and Gwent.

“The core of it is the drop-in hub from 3pm to 8pm every Thursday. People can drop in for some tea, coffee and food, meet other veterans, socialise and get support if they need it.

“It’s a different world out there when you’ve been in the military world.

“We’re volunteer led. We don’t pay salaries or wages.

“But we’re not veterans only. We support their partners and children too. They need to be recognised.

“We’re trying to educate not just the veterans but their families and kids – through a mental health first aid training and a trauma recovery programme – so they know what’s going on with their mum or dad. It’s helping them spot the early signs.

“But we need more support in the community. You have people giving to the bigger charities but that doesn’t necessarily go back into the community in Gwent.

“You can get involved by volunteering, or by donating directly to us. Or you can join the Veterans Raffle.”

You can find out more about the hub by searching Newport Veterans Hub.

The Soldiers’ Her Majesty the Queen – Platinum Jubilee Tribute Song is available on all music platforms.