Residents in Caerleon have been dealing with an unpleasant smell in recent days, amid reports of a sewage leak.

But, while pictures circulating on social media appear to show waste on a section of pavement on Lodge Road, it isn’t immediately clear where the source of the problem lies.

Crews from Welsh Water have been dispatched to the town in a bid to tackle the problem, which was reported yesterday, Thursday, May 26.

A representative for the water service company told the Argus that they received a report of a “leak in the road near to the site of the old Caerleon Campus”.

But, their investigations failed to find an obvious leak with the Welsh Water network.

As a result, investigations are continuing, though it is not yet known what the cause of the problem is.

With the source of the smell coming from an area next to the former college campus, there are unconfirmed reports that the issue may have been caused by ongoing work at the former University of Wales site.

Here, the former teaching space is being transformed into 219 homes, by developer Redrow.

Statement from Welsh Water in full

A Welsh Water spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a leak in the road near to the site of the old Caerleon Campus.

“We despatched a team to investigate who couldn’t find an obvious leak with our network.

“Our team will continue to investigate to help identify the cause.”