WE TASKED our camera club members with sending in pictures on the theme of light this week, and yet again they certainly came up with some stunning images.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
A light in the newly refurbished Newport Market. Picture: Bryan Parry
At the end of the tunnel. Picture: Claire Louise Skinner
Light can even find the darkest places. Malpas Road, Newport. Picture: David Inson
Light show: With sparklers. Picture: Gina Bacchioni
Walk in Monmouthshire. Picture: Lucy Hawkins
Sunlight at Fourteen Locks. Picture: Granville Joxies
In Cwmbran. Picture: Rhiann Young
Blue Lake, Tredegar. Picture: Samantha Hawkins
At home in Portskewett. Picture: Vicki Bloomfield
Llanhilleth Moors. Picture: Rebecca Lee
