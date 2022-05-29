WE TASKED our camera club members with sending in pictures on the theme of light this week, and yet again they certainly came up with some stunning images.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 4,700 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

A light in the newly refurbished Newport Market. Picture: Bryan Parry

At the end of the tunnel. Picture: Claire Louise Skinner

Light can even find the darkest places. Malpas Road, Newport. Picture: David Inson

Light show: With sparklers. Picture: Gina Bacchioni

Walk in Monmouthshire. Picture: Lucy Hawkins

Sunlight at Fourteen Locks. Picture: Granville Joxies

In Cwmbran. Picture: Rhiann Young

Blue Lake, Tredegar. Picture: Samantha Hawkins

At home in Portskewett. Picture: Vicki Bloomfield

Llanhilleth Moors. Picture: Rebecca Lee