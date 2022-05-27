A FOOTBALL match will honour a Newport man and sports fanatic who recent died with cancer.

Cons versus All-sorts reunited game will take place on Saturday, May 28, in memory of Dominic Harpin from Newport, who was 33.

Mr Harpin loved football; he was a Red Wall member and dreamed of one day playing at a World Cup final.

Footballer, Gareth Bale, and FAW’s (Football Association of Wales) chief executive Neil Mooney have offered their condolences to his friends and family.

Really sad to hear of the passing of Dom Halpin, thoughts are with his family. #TogetherStronger 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️ https://t.co/VqJtYppMBX

— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) May 24, 2022

The match

The football match will take place at Pill Millennium Centre on Saturday, May 28.

Players will arrive at midday, with spectators asked to arrive at around 12.45pm with kick off at 1pm.

The starting line ups will be the original Docks Cons FC Sunday team versus the All Sorts. As the game goes, Mr Harpin's friends and family members will join in, along with anyone who wants to take part.

People playing are asked to donate £5 per person and bring socks and shorts if possible.

Find out more, including how to register to play, at www.facebook.com/groups/522905372890866

Post-match event

There will also be a post-match event at the Docks Cons pub from 6.30pm until 11.30pm.

There will be a DJ and buffet, with a raffle also taking place - this will raise money for Mr Harpin's daughter to go to Disneyland.

Raffle tickets are £2 each - with details of how to buy them here.

Prizes include: