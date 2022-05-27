A FOOTBALL match will honour a Newport man and sports fanatic who recent died with cancer.
Cons versus All-sorts reunited game will take place on Saturday, May 28, in memory of Dominic Harpin from Newport, who was 33.
Mr Harpin loved football; he was a Red Wall member and dreamed of one day playing at a World Cup final.
Footballer, Gareth Bale, and FAW’s (Football Association of Wales) chief executive Neil Mooney have offered their condolences to his friends and family.
Really sad to hear of the passing of Dom Halpin, thoughts are with his family. #TogetherStronger 🏴❤️ https://t.co/VqJtYppMBX
— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) May 24, 2022
The match
The football match will take place at Pill Millennium Centre on Saturday, May 28.
Players will arrive at midday, with spectators asked to arrive at around 12.45pm with kick off at 1pm.
The starting line ups will be the original Docks Cons FC Sunday team versus the All Sorts. As the game goes, Mr Harpin's friends and family members will join in, along with anyone who wants to take part.
People playing are asked to donate £5 per person and bring socks and shorts if possible.
Find out more, including how to register to play, at www.facebook.com/groups/522905372890866
Post-match event
There will also be a post-match event at the Docks Cons pub from 6.30pm until 11.30pm.
There will be a DJ and buffet, with a raffle also taking place - this will raise money for Mr Harpin's daughter to go to Disneyland.
Raffle tickets are £2 each - with details of how to buy them here.
Prizes include:
- Fourball at the Celtic Manor;
- Phoenix blinds full front of house vertical blinds worth £400;
- Signed Lionel Messi Frame;
- Signed Everton shirt;
- Signed Gwent Dragons shirt;
- Signed Newport County shirts, football boots, and ball;
- Two tickets for a Dragons game;
- Two tickets for a Newport County AFC game;
- £50 Asos voucher;
- Stacey’s dog salon free dog groom;
- Free photo shoot Kath D photography;
- Four circus extreme tickets;
- Ride along BMW Childers Toy from Sytner Newport;
- 10 black bag collection Eden garden maintenance;
- Loopy Lou’s pit stop bottle of rum/bottle of wine and £24 voucher;
- Tiny dots baby £20 voucher Melaina Barry;
- Print pro UK work wear pack (value of £120);
- The Balloon Room £30 voucher;
- Annie & lolo beauty set worth more than £100;
- Crumble kitchen afternoon tea box;
- Coffee Thirst £10 voucher;
- Four tickets for Enflate Newport;
- Dolce Beauty £30 voucher;
- R&N inflatable £80 voucher;
- Blaina Wharf £40 voucher;
- £25 Amazon voucher;
- Kelsey smith wax melts;
- Made with Grace £10 voucher;
- Welsh cake hut voucher;
- Ace studios eye brow wax and tint;
- Kinda bakes 12 cupcakes;
- 42nd easy bake house free bake box;
- Two £20 vouchers for Poppadoms Indian Restaurant;
- Bottle of whiskey;
- Four bottles of rum;
- Two x bottles of champagne;
- Burgers Boys Gwent £20 voucher;
- £50 beauty voucher from Gavin Clarke;
- Two Bottles of limited edition Champagne from Freight Logistics Solutions;
- A charcoal barbecue;
- Premium wax hamper;
- A Bargoed rugby shirt;
- Personalised balloon bubble and number stack from She’s So Personal;
- Two months gym and class membership at Joe Perry Fitness.
