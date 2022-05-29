TEN years ago in May 2012 the crowds came out to celebrate the Olympic torch relay passing through various parts of Gwent.

More than 20,000 lined the streets in Monmouth for the big occasion and the Argus was there to capture all the action.

Among the torchbearers was Kelvin Perrett, 64, from, Cwmbran.

Here is a selection of pictures from the day.

Bearer Kelvin Perrett, 64, from, Cwmnbran.

Crowds in Monmouth

Crowds in Monmouth

Youngsters watching the Olympic Torch Relay

Youngsters watching the Olympic Torch Relay

Young and old turned out for the event

Young and old turned out for the event

Flags were in abundance

Flags were in abundance

A nice day out for this lot

A nice day out for this lot

Schoolchildren got to spend the day outside

Schoolchildren got to spend the day outside

Youngsters enjoyed the event

Youngsters enjoyed the event

Colourful costumes were on show

Colourful costumes were on show

Crowds cheered on the relay

Crowds cheered on the relay

Some turned out in traditional Welsh dress