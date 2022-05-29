TEN years ago in May 2012 the crowds came out to celebrate the Olympic torch relay passing through various parts of Gwent.
More than 20,000 lined the streets in Monmouth for the big occasion and the Argus was there to capture all the action.
Among the torchbearers was Kelvin Perrett, 64, from, Cwmbran.
Here is a selection of pictures from the day.
Crowds in Monmouth
Youngsters watching the Olympic Torch Relay
Young and old turned out for the event
Flags were in abundance
A nice day out for this lot
Schoolchildren got to spend the day outside
Youngsters enjoyed the event
Colourful costumes were on show
Crowds cheered on the relay
Some turned out in traditional Welsh dress
