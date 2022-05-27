CAN you help police find this man?

Gwent Police are appealing to find 27-year-old Nico Hodkinson from Ebbw Vale.

They would like to speak to him in connection with an investigation into a burglary.

OTHER NEWS:

Anyone with information on Hodkinsons’ whereabouts is asked to contact Gwent Police quoting reference 2200146101.

How to get in touch

  • Call 101 quoting the above reference;
  • Message Gwent Police directly on Facebook or Twitter;
  • Report information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

 

 