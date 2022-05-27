CAN you help police find this man?
Gwent Police are appealing to find 27-year-old Nico Hodkinson from Ebbw Vale.
They would like to speak to him in connection with an investigation into a burglary.
Anyone with information on Hodkinsons’ whereabouts is asked to contact Gwent Police quoting reference 2200146101.
How to get in touch
- Call 101 quoting the above reference;
- Message Gwent Police directly on Facebook or Twitter;
- Report information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
