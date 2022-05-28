WE TRIED Aldi's Platinum Jubilee bubbly range and it put us on cloud wine.

Whatever you have planned for the blockbuster Bank Holiday, add a little fizz to your celebrations with the supermarket's limited-edition collection of bubbly.

With more than five exciting new varieties, enjoy a boozy treat fit for royalty without the royal price tag.

The regal range brings together a mix of popular tipples that have received a royal makeover, as well as some brand-new additions launching on May 26.

Winemaster's Lot English Sparkling. Credit: Aldi

There's something for everyone from a soft and rich English Sparkling to a fruity and fresh peach Bellini.

Here's everything you need to know about the luxurious products and how you can toast The Queen.

Aldi's Platinum Jubilee bubbly range with Bellini and Sparkling Rosé

We tried two of the supermarket's jubilee bubbly products - Winemaster's Lot English Sparkling and the Queen's Jubilee Bellini.

Winemaster's Lot English Sparkling wine is a multi-award winning rich and soft textured sparkling wine.

It's fruity and fresh making it the perfect serve for a toast to Her Majesty over the celebrations.

The bottle also recently won silver at the highly reputable International Wine Challenge.

Produced in the picturesque Hampshire countryside, it is a refreshing mix of the finest Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier grapes.

It's definitely a wine that you can enjoy right through the summer due to its citrus flavour with notes of apple and pear.

Aldi suggests pairing it with fish, seafood or chicken but we must admit that it goes down just fine on its own!

The delicious wine is available in stores and online now and a 77cl bottle will cost you £19 via the Aldi website.

Queen's Jubilee Bellini. Credit: Aldi/ Rebecca Carey

Our favourite of the two has to be the Queen's Jubilee Bellini.

Described as a "peachy party starter", the Bellini is the ultimate way to kick off your celebrations.

Perfect for a boozy brunch over the Bank Holiday, it is a bubbly combination of sparkling wine and delicate peach juice that goes down a treat.

The cocktail in a bottle is light and refreshing and doesn't feel like you're drinking alcohol at all.

You can pick up yours for £2.49 each from your nearest Aldi store from May 26.

You can see the rest of the products featured in Aldi's Jubilee bubbly range here or shop the rest of the supermarket's wine and spirits via the Aldi website.