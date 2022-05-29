WITH excitement for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations mounting, these top drinks from the last seven decades should make your party go with a bang.

Tesco has put together a selection of the most popular drinks from the last 70 years to mark the occasion - from cocktails to oaky whites and fruity reds, each decade has brought with it a new favourite.

Tesco wine expert, Charlotte Lemoine, said: “As Tesco has been serving customers throughout the duration of the Queen’s reign, it’s been great to look back at the top tipples of the last seven decades.

“We’ve been there for the rise of all these drinks, providing customers with the best representations at great value prices, and we cannot wait to see what the upcoming decades have in store for England and the drinks industry.”

Tesco top drinks of the decades

1950s

Tesco Finest The Melodist London Dry Gin, 40% abv, £20.00

In the 1950s, the martini became a go-to drink after it was glamourised by Hollywood stars such as Frank Sinatra. Try making your own with this award-winning gin made in the UK with notes of classic juniper, coriander seed, yuzu and green tea. Add vermouth and a lemon peel to garnish.

1960s

Tesco Finest Chianti Classico, 13.5% abv, £8.00

The swinging 60s meant the rise of Italian Chianti. The fresh yet firm red wine from the Tuscan hills became incredibly popular, and the Tesco Finest Chianti Classico is the perfect example to either take you back to the 60s, or simply to the Italian countryside.

1970s

Malibu Piña Colada 250ml, 5% abv, £1.80

What better drink to match the era of disco and tropical cocktails in the 70s than a Piña Colada? This fruity cocktail made from rum, cream of coconut and pineapple juice, is perfect for a party or to whisk you away to the beach. The Tesco team suggest the Malibu Piña Colada can.

1980s

Tesco Finest New Zealand Chardonnay, 13% abv, £9.00

Oaked chardonnays got our attention in the 1980s as this type of wine became much more well-known and popular. Rich and full-bodied, the Tesco Finest New Zealand Chardonnay exemplifies this classic grape perfectly, boasting aromas of pineapple and grapefruit with notes of toasted oak.

1990s

Cap Royal Bordeaux Supérieur, 13.5% abv, £10.00

The 1990s was the decade of Bordeaux. With some excellent vintages produced in this decade, it’s no surprise that this region’s wines became so popular. Try out the Cap Royal Bordeaux Supérieur for a taste of this classic region. This wine is fruity and fresh with gentle toasted vanilla flavours.

2000s

Tesco Finest Côtes de Provence Rosé, 12.5% abv, £9.00

At the turn of the century, rosé took centre stage. For a fresh pink addition to your party spread, try the Tesco Finest Côtes de Provence Rosé, which has notes of fresh strawberries and redcurrants.

2010s

Tesco Finest English Sparkling, 12% abv, £21.00

Finally, as the 2010s emerged, so did the popularity of English wine. With an increasing number of vineyards being planted in the UK, it was finally our time to shine. One of our favourites is the Tesco Finest English Sparkling, from the Hush Heath Estate and made from Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier – the perfect tipple to toast to the Queen.

