PEOPLE up and down the country will be preparing for a long weekend of celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Stores have begun stocking Jubilee-themed foods, drinks and decorations all to help people enjoy the celebrations and throw the best garden parties.

If you’re planning on enjoying the jubilee celebrations, why not do so with an afternoon tea hamper. The perfect way to indulge in the long weekend, without having to venture out of the house!

Jubilee afternoon tea hampers

Marks and Spencer

Marks and Spencer has the perfect range of Jubilee afternoon tea products, with enough to feed a whole party.

You can choose between various hampers such as afternoon teas as well as platters. To feed the many, you can pick Limited Edition Jubilee Sandwiches available in 14 pieces, 20 and 30. You can even choose a Classic Mini Roll selection which comes in 15 pieces.

The afternoon tea hampers vary, from the Tea in Mayfair selection to the Ultimate Afternoon tea, there’s plenty to pick from for your Jubilee celebrations.

Fortnum & Mason

Luxury brand Fortnum & Mason is also selling incredible Jubilee Hampers. The Jubilee Tea Party Hamper is jammed full of treats to help you enjoy the celebrations.

For something a bit extra, The Happy & Glorious hamper is packed full of everything you need to host an incredible party. The 21 piece hamper will set you back quite a bit, however, costing £450.

Hampers.com

Hampers.com is the place to go for hampers for all occasions, and the Jubilee is no different. The Luxury Cream Tea hamper is filled with biscuits, cakes and teas to keep you going for a weekend of celebrating.

Better yet, it’s on sale for just £41.50.

Cutter & Squidge

The Cutter & Squidge Jubilee picnic hamper will have you crossing your fingers for sunny weather. Packed full of the perfect picnic treats, you can enjoy this hamper in the (hopefully) sunny rays of Jubilee weekend.