A NEWPORT man has been charged with murder.

Gwent Police have charged a 51-year-old man, from Newport, with murder following the death of Mari O’Flynn.

The 79-year-old was found dead at an address on Leach Road – in the Bettws area of Newport – at around 1.55pm on Tuesday, May 24.

Mrs O’Flynn was described by family as a "strong, independent lady" who will be "dearly missed" by everyone who knew her.

Read the full tribute here.

The man has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Newport Magistrates Court tomorrow, Saturday, May 28.