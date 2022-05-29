MORRISONS has launched a new Cream Tea in its cafés in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and it doesn’t break the bank.
The supermarket’s Jubilee Cream Tea includes a classic ham or egg sandwich, a buttery fruit scone, clotted cream and jam and a pot of tea.
Customers can celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in style and in an affordable way, with it costing just £2.99.
Five ways to save money on your weekly food shop
READ MORE:
- Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Throw a party with Morrisons' themed food and drink range
- Morrisons to launch corgi cake to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - See it here
Morrisons says it’s the only supermarket that offers a Cream Tea in its cafés, ideal for when you’re getting peckish while doing your food shop.
Hannah Kilburn, café manager at Morrisons, said: “We know many of our customers want to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee with a special cream tea at their local café.
"So we’ve introduced this affordable option for everyone to enjoy. We hope this quintessentially British treat will help our customers get in the Jubilee spirit.”
Morrisons Jubilee Cream Tea is available in its 406 cafés nationwide.
Morrisons branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Park Road
- Bargoed: Bargoed Gateway
- Caerphilly: Castle Court
- Cwmbran: Grange Road
- Ebbw Vale: Beaufort Road
- Newport: Azelea Road, Rogerstone
- Newport: Orb Drive
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here