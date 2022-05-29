MORRISONS has launched a new Cream Tea in its cafés in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations and it doesn’t break the bank.

The supermarket’s Jubilee Cream Tea includes a classic ham or egg sandwich, a buttery fruit scone, clotted cream and jam and a pot of tea.

Customers can celebrate the Platinum Jubilee in style and in an affordable way, with it costing just £2.99.

Morrisons says it’s the only supermarket that offers a Cream Tea in its cafés, ideal for when you’re getting peckish while doing your food shop.

Hannah Kilburn, café manager at Morrisons, said: “We know many of our customers want to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee with a special cream tea at their local café.

South Wales Argus: Morrisons Jubilee Cream Tea (Morrisons)Morrisons Jubilee Cream Tea (Morrisons)

"So we’ve introduced this affordable option for everyone to enjoy. We hope this quintessentially British treat will help our customers get in the Jubilee spirit.”

Morrisons Jubilee Cream Tea is available in its 406 cafés nationwide.

Morrisons branches in Gwent:

  • Abergavenny: Park Road
  • Bargoed: Bargoed Gateway
  • Caerphilly: Castle Court
  • Cwmbran: Grange Road
  • Ebbw Vale: Beaufort Road
  • Newport: Azelea Road, Rogerstone
  • Newport: Orb Drive