As the Argus celebrates our 130th anniverary, our managing director Hussain Bayoomi has this message for our readers:

AS MANAGING managing director of the South Wales Argus I have been overwhelmed by the relationship we have with the communities we serve and loyalty of our readers.

It is a relationship built on trust over many decades.

It is an honour, a privilege, as well as a responsibility to have served this community for 130 years and one which we do not take for granted.

As the world changes and technology evolves our newspaper platforms - both in print and online - still underpin our communities providing a stable source of trusted news.

We publish our newspaper six days a week but one of the biggest changes in recent years has been in the way readers want to consume news.

We have adapted to these changing times and our website and social media channels have seen readership grow exponentially over the last few years.

The South Wales Argus via its different platforms is part of the heritage of this area.

The team and myself are passionate about the city of Newport and the surrounding counties, and we have never been more committed to being the champion of trusted news, from Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent to Torfaen and parts of Caerphilly borough as well as Newport.

We are the premier source of news and information and run the area’s most visited website.

Our advertisers are extremely important, some have been advertising with us for more than 100 years.

As champions of news content we reach 83 per cent of the adult population of Newport and the campaigning we do on behalf of the city and our readers is something that we are extremely proud of.

I have watched with intent the development of this area and the rebirth of the city of Newport with its vibrancy and passion. Newport is a great city in which to do business, to live, work and socialise.

The South Wales Argus is all you need for local news, sport, entertainment the arts and culture.

We will always be there for you and I would like to thank you all for your continued support.