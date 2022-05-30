IN OUR 130-year history, the South Wales Argus has reported on everything from international events to those of much more importance on a local level.

Here we hear from readers on what the paper means to them:

First minister Mark Drakeford

I’d like to congratulate the South Wales Argus as it celebrates its 130th anniversary.

The paper has served the people of Gwent and south east Wales well over the years, informing the public and scrutinising the work of those who represent the area at all levels of Government.

The Argus has been a shining example of how local journalism plays a vital role in the democratic process.

I hope that the South Wales Argus continues its good work over the decades to come.

Robin Hall, managing director, Kymin Financial Services

Robin Hall, right, of Kymin Financial Service, which won the Best Bid Independent of the Year at the 2018 South Wales Argus Business Awards

The South Wales Argus has been the backbone newspaper of Newport and south east Wales for 130 years - quite an achievement.

It is important for a city or region to have it’s own voice and that is what they have been doing all this time.

It is great to have our local paper back in the heart of the city centre again, at the Chartist Tower.

Kymin has been working with the SWA for more than 20 years, not just with advertising and PR, but we have provided them with timely news on the economy and budget commentary from various Chancellors of the Exchequer, and how these policies affect all of us, whether that be our investments and savings or our pensions.

Back in 2008, we had a monthly feature called Back to Basics which ran for several years, highlighting the whole array of financial solutions available to potential clients. This was very successful in promoting and raising the profile of Kymin within the city and beyond.

When they relaunched The Business (magazine) back in 2017, the first edition was sponsored by Kymin, and the actual launch event held at our offices.

Over the years, we have used the paper to promote ourselves through various adverts, advertorials and editorials. It is not just about looking for new business, the Argus has been a great way for us to shout about achievements, such as winning awards, a company milestone or highlighting new team members.

When they decided to launch the South Wales Argus Business Awards in 2018, we felt it was important to be involved and have been ever since. We have been a category sponsor for these very successful awards, and they have been a great way for local businesses to showcase themselves highlight what they do. It has been interesting to be part of the judging panel and was not always an easy choice on selecting the winners sometimes.

From a very early age, I can always remember a copy of the Argus being in the house and that continues to this day, I still read it and so do other members of the family.

However, times change, more and more people are accessing the news whether local or national online and the South Wales Argus has been embracing this for several years. Even though I still read the physical copy, I do look at the Argus website a few times a day to keep up to date with local news.

From all at Kymin, congratulations to the South Wales Argus on their 130-year anniversary.

John Griffiths, MS for Newport East

In Latin, the word 'Argus' means a “watchful guardian” - and for the last 130 years, the South Wales Argus has watched over Newport and the wider Gwent area to report on the issues and events which matter to local people.

From my days as a teenage paperboy on my pushbike around Pill, to now as the Newport East Senedd member, the Argus has always been a constant in my life.

I even remember when I was playing parks football with friends in the bar afterwards, we would all be chipping in to have our say on the match reports which we sent the Argus sports desk.

As a frontline politician, having a strong local newspaper and one which is especially rooted in its community, is important for me on several reasons.

To start with through my press releases and column, it helps me to inform my constituents on the causes and concerns I am raising on their behalf with Welsh Government, but also with other agencies and organisations.

As an ardent reader of the South Wales Argus, it also keeps me informed and on top of the issues and stories which local communities are actively engaged in.

Local journalism is at its best when they are campaigning for progressive and social change.

In my 23 years in the Senedd, one of my proudest moments was the announcement more than a decade ago of a state-of-the-art new school, later named Llanwern High, to replace the old Hartridge Secondary. Our campaign for a new school benefitted from extensive coverage and support in the Argus.

The world we live in today is a very different place to that of 130 years ago - people’s interests, trends and how they live their lives are all very different.

One thing which remains the same though is the importance of journalism and our newspapers like the South Wales Argus who continue to be the watchful guardians of our communities.

Pat Drewett, Chartist activist

Picture: Ollie Barnes

Congratulations to the South Wales Argus on its 130th birthday. It’s amazing to think that “The Argus” (as everyone calls it) has been giving us local news stories for all that time.

Whenever there’s a Chartist event or story written, the Argus is ever-ready to send a reporter or to make space for that story.

The Argus has always supported Chartist events by giving both pre-event and post-event publicity and has given prominence to Chartist articles and stories. The coverage given to Chartism in the pages of the Argus has been outstanding and I thank the editor for exceptional coverage.

Why is the Chartist story so important? Almost every year there is an election of one kind or another whether for councillors on Newport City Council or members of the Welsh Government in Cardiff or for MPs to Westminster. This is how our democracy works and voters choose people to represent them and pass laws on their behalf.

But in the days of the Chartists, voting was the privilege of a select few so Chartists throughout the land campaigned for voting rights so that everyone could have a say. This is what democracy is all about. That is why the publicity which the South Wales Argus gives to the heritage story of the Chartists is so important.

Thank you Argus for your support over many, many years. Congratulations again on 130 glorious years.