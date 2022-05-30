AS PART of our celebrations of the 130th anniversary of the South Wales Argus, we dug these pictures out of our archive.
Things have changed a lot here over the years, but these photos give a glimpse into how we used to work.
MORE ON THE 130TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE ARGUS:
- South Wales Argus 130th anniversary: We want to base our newsroom in your community for a day
- 130 years of news in Newport: The South Wales Argus through the years
- 'A watchful guardian': Key figures on on the Argus' role in the community
The South Wales Argus office in Newport
The printing press at the South Wales Argus office in Newport
The South Wales Argus office in 1979, looking through reception to the advertising department
Linotype machines at the South Wales Argus office
Placing a nyloprint letterpress plate onto a magnetic saddle on Crebtree press. Picture taken in the mid 80s
The newsroom of the South Wales Argus in 1986
The sports department of the South Wales Argus in 1986
The newsroom in 1988
Dismantling the Crabtree Viscount in 1990
The graphic studio in 1992
Audience and content editor Ian Craig in the new Chartist Tower office
Reporters at work in the new Chartist Tower office
Newsroom in the community: Would you like the Argus to work from your space for a day?
As part of our 130th anniversary celebrations, we want to take the South Wales Argus into the community and base our newsroom in different locations for a day. If you have a suitable space - such as a community centre, school, pub, or anywhere else - you can invite us by filling in the form below.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here