AS PART of our celebrations of the 130th anniversary of the South Wales Argus, we dug these pictures out of our archive.

Things have changed a lot here over the years, but these photos give a glimpse into how we used to work.

The South Wales Argus office in Newport

The printing press at the South Wales Argus office in Newport

The South Wales Argus office in 1979, looking through reception to the advertising department

Linotype machines at the South Wales Argus office

Placing a nyloprint letterpress plate onto a magnetic saddle on Crebtree press. Picture taken in the mid 80s

The newsroom of the South Wales Argus in 1986

The sports department of the South Wales Argus in 1986

The newsroom in 1988

Dismantling the Crabtree Viscount in 1990

The graphic studio in 1992

Audience and content editor Ian Craig in the new Chartist Tower office

Reporters at work in the new Chartist Tower office