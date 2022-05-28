- There are long queues on the M4 heading towards Cardiff.
- This is ahead of two major events in the capital this evening - Ed Sheeran is performing at the Principality Stadium, and My Chemical Romance are playing Sophia Gardens.
- It is also the start of the school half term holidays.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel