A CASTLE on the Welsh border has been undergoing renovations for the last decade and we have been given a sneak peek at how it is going.

The stunning and stylish interior is probably not watch you'd expect to see (watch the video below)!

The castle was previously owned by Richard Booth, who is said to have transformed the border town into a global attraction for second-hand book lovers, before it was sold in 2011 by the Hay Castle Trust.

The renovation of the castle has been ongoing since then, and more than a decade later it opened to the public for the first time in 900 years in time for the Hay Festival on Thursday, May 26.

With original fireplaces expected to be roaring, and contemporary design meeting original architecture, Hay Castle will reopen for the community to explore and enjoy.

The late 12th-century building has had various owners of the years, whose stories will be told in a film shown in the tower basement when the castle opens.

It has been subject to two fires, one in the 30s and the other in the late 70s. Both gutted the castle, but the basic structure remained strong.

Through the castle entrance is the main hall, which will be used to host a range of events. The restaurant is run by Epicure Events.

View from the look out at the top of Hay Castle

The second floor will be used for educational purposes, and the third for exhibitions.

There will also be a play area for children, new activities, and events on the lawn.

A bronze statue of Richard Booth will stand at the front of the castle where the honesty bookshop will continue to be open.

The Hay Festival has partnered with the castle team to host a play from Shakespeare’s Globe on the lawn on Tuesday, May 31, between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

One of the members of the renovation team is Tom True, who says the community will be able to "see themselves" in Hay Castle.

“It will be a centre for arts and literature,” he said.

“It will be an opportunity to explore Hay-on-Wye’s history and capture the mischievous spirit of the town.”

It is set to open in time for Hay Festival and will open every day from 10am to 5pm.

Entry into the castle will be free of charge but there will be a small cost for the galleries. The first will be £3.